Auburn AD says Bruce Pearl is Tigers coach "for life"

“The family and I are going to be able to stay and be your basketball coach for a long, long time,” the coach said in the video. “I'm grateful. I'm humbled and I'm blessed to be your coach.”

The Tigers made back to back NCAA Tournament appearances and were 25-6 when the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020.

Auburn is 113-39 over the last four-plus seasons even with a 13-14 record last season.

The Tigers served a self-imposed postseason ban last season and received four years probation for NCAA infractions involving former assistant coach Chuck Person. Pearl received a two-game suspension for failure to monitor.

Pearl was fired from Tennessee in 2011 after the NCAA charged him with unethical conduct and then additional violations surfaced. Auburn hired him in 2014 to take over a program that hadn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2003.

