Aubrey Plaza marries longtime boyfriend director Jeff Baena

The "Parks and Recreation" actor called Baena "my husband" for the first time publicly Friday in an Instagram post. Her publicist confirmed the two had married but gave no details.

Plaza, 36, and Baena, 43, have been a couple for about a decade. She has appeared in two of his films, 2014's “Life After Beth” and 2017's “The Little Hours,” and is slated to appear in his forthcoming “Spin Me Round,” which was the subject of her Instagram post.