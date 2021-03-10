Attorneys probe jurors' racial attitudes in ex-cop's trial

Chauvin and three other officers were fired. The others face an August trial on aiding and abetting charges.

The juror chosen for the panel on Wednesday also said he has Minnesota Vikings’ season tickets as part of a family group, but said under questioning that he doesn’t have a problem with players taking a knee to protest racism and doesn’t consider it disrespectful to police or the military, as critics of the practice do.

He said he had one potential problem — he’s scheduled to get married May 1 in Florida but was prepared to change his plans if the trial continues that long. Opening statements are scheduled for no sooner than March 29 and testimony is expected to last about four weeks, so it could get tight.

“We’ll do our best to get you to your wedding,” Judge Peter Cahill said as he informed the man he was on the jury. “Go ahead and throw me under the bus with your fiancée.”

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher used a peremptory challenge Wednesday to remove from the panel a woman who has a nephew who's a sheriff's deputy in western Minnesota. She said she was dismayed by the violence that followed Floyd's death.

“I personally didn't see any usefulness to it," she said. "I didn’t see anything accomplished by it, except I suppose bring attention to the frustrations of the people involved. But did I see anything useful coming out of the burning of Lake Street and that sort of thing? I did not.”

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, exercised two of his 15 peremptory challenges Tuesday on potential jurors who identify as Hispanic, which led prosecutors to object that the jurors were being rejected because of their race. Cahill disagreed, noting that the second Hispanic juror to be dismissed had martial arts experience and referred to Chauvin’s restraint as an “illegal” move.

Among those questioned Tuesday, three in the pool were seated on the jury, and six others were dismissed by day’s end. The process actually began months ago, when potential jurors responded to an extensive questionnaire that explored their familiarity with the case and their own contacts with police. The questionnaires have not been made public, and the jurors’ identities are being kept secret. Their racial backgrounds often aren’t disclosed in open court.

The first four jurors who were selected — three men and one woman — all said they had heard some details about the case against Chauvin but would be able to put aside what they heard or opinions they had formed and make a decision based on evidence in court. One of the selected jurors said he hadn’t seen the bystander video of Floyd’s arrest at all, while the others described seeing it minimally.

There remains uncertainty over whether a third-degree murder charge will be added. The state has asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to stop proceedings until that's resolved, which could mean a delay of weeks or months.

