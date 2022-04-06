Attorneys General warn NFL to improve treatment of women

“The NFL must do better—pink jerseys are not a replacement for equal treatment and full inclusion of women in the workplace," the attorneys generals wrote. ”Our offices will use the full weight of our authority to investigate and prosecute allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout our states, including at the National Football League."

In an email response to The Associated Press, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said:

“We share the commitment of the attorneys general to ensuring that all of our workplaces - including the league office and 32 clubs - are diverse, inclusive and free from discrimination and harassment. We have made great strides over the years in support of that commitment, but acknowledge that we, like many organizations, have more work to do. We look forward to sharing with the attorneys general the policies, practices, protocols, education programs and partnerships we have implemented to act on this commitment and confirm that the league office and our clubs maintain a respectful workplace where all our employees, including women, have an opportunity to thrive.”

McCarthy pointed out such ongoing league programs as a comprehensive employee training initiative through partnerships with organizations such as RISE, GLAAD, Paradigm, and The Winters Group; and Internal Affinity Groups, in which employees can interact, learn and support each other within smaller communities like BEN (Black Engagement Network), PIN (Parents Initiative Network) and WIN (Women’s Interactive Network).

Last month, the NFL changed what is known as the "Rooney Rule," designed to ensure more opportunities for women and racial minorities. Beginning this season, all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach. The person will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff to gain experience.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL