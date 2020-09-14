Attorneys deny racial motive in Ahmaud Arbery slaying

Attorney Franklin Hogue, who represents Gregory McMichael, was quoted by the newspaper as saying the McMichaels went after Arbery because he had previously been recorded by security cameras inside a nearby home under construction.

“This is what was in their head,” Hogue said. “Not the narrative you’re hearing: `Ah, there’s a Black man running in our neighborhood. Let’s go track him down and shoot him.′ It’s far from that.”

Authorities have said there's no evidence Arbery stole from the construction site or that he committed any other crimes. An attorney for the homeowner has said it's possible Arbery stopped at the site for water while he was jogging.

During a preliminary court hearing in June, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Richard Dial testified that a third man charged in Arbery's killing told police he overheard Travis McMichael utter a racist slur as he stood over the body right after the shooting.

Rubin said he believes William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who shot the video and was also charged with murder for joining the pursuit, made up the account of the slur in hopes of cutting a deal with investigators.

“You could feel the world gasping” when the investigator in court first accused Travis McMichael of using the slur, Rubin said. “We gasped. But when you look at what’s actually happening it can’t be true and I don’t think it’s true.”

Both McMichaels filed legal motions last month asking a judge to grant them bond so they can be released from jail pending trial. They're still awaiting a decision.

Rubin called Travis McMichael “a man who's lived a very good life, a life helping others,” not a caricature of “Southern vigilante racism.”