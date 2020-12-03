Attorney: St. Paul officer shot Black man to protect others

Washington, who authorities said was naked and unarmed when he emerged from the dumpster, remained hospitalized Wednesday. He has been charged with sexual assaulting, kidnapping and assaulting an ex-girlfriend, which led to the manhunt for him in St. Paul.

It wasn’t known whether Washington had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation said there were no weapons found at the site of the shooting or in the dumpster.

In body camera video released by police, and officer attempts to coax Washington out of the dumpster and onto the ground. He gets out and an officer shouts “Don’t run!” before shots are fired. Washington is bitten by a police K-9 and then screams for the dog to get off him.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, Mayor Melvin Carter, and other officers stood at the podium as body camera footage played for the media on televisions in the room at a press conference about a shooting by a police officer last weekend in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renee Jones Schneider Credit: Renee Jones Schneider