Attorney: Removal of Spears' father is 'a loss for Britney'

“The current situation is untenable,” Judge Brenda Penny said at Wednesday's hearing. “It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears.”

Thoreen called the move “disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney.”

Britney Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, delivered a long and scathing attack on her father at the hearing, continuing a campaign to have him removed that included a pair of dramatic court speeches from the singer in June and July.

“According to Britney Spears, his service has been abusive, has been toxic, has been cruel,” Rosengart told the judge.

He argued that James Spears had “reaped millions of dollars” from the conservatorship and had crossed “unfathomable” lines by engaging in illegal surveillance of her, including communications with her children, her boyfriend and her lawyer, as reported in “Controlling Britney Spears,” a recent documentary from The New York Times and the FX network.

Thoreen responded in court that the allegations were unsubstantiated.

She said in Thursday's statement that James Spears' love of his daughter has “meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.”

After years of acting as the conservatorship's biggest champion and defender, James Spears reversed course in recent weeks and petitioned to have the arrangement scrapped altogether. The judge rejected that request.

Rosengart said he and Spears agreed that the conservatorship needs to end soon but that her father's attempt to end it immediately was an effort to avoid scrutiny and culpability. They plan to make a formal request to end the conservatorship before a November hearing.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Caption In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. Britney Spears said in a court filing Wednesday that she agrees with her father that the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008 should be terminated. The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court from the singer's attorney Mathew Rosen says she “fully consents” to “expeditiously” ending the conservatorship. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Britney Spears supporter Brian Molina of Los Angeles celebrates outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A judge on Wednesday suspended Britney Spears' father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporter Amy Wesselman of Long Beach demonstrates outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporters demonstrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart speaks outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A judge on Wednesday suspended Britney Spears' father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporters celebrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A judge on Wednesday suspended Britney Spears' father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporters Kiki Norberto, left, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Carlos Morales, of Los Angeles, appear outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporters peruse signs on a sidewalk outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporter Brian Molina, of Los Angeles, celebrates outside a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A judge suspended Spears' father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption A Britney Spears supporter signs a poster board for the singer outside a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporters demonstrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporters Adrian Johnson, left, and Lucy Hall perform Spears' songs outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporter Mona Montgomery of Glendale, Calif., demonstrates outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporter Ashley Montano, left, and her sister-in-law Angela Montano demonstrate outside a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello