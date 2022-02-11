Attacks in north Benin park kill 8 including French citizen

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Islamic extremist groups with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have spread violence across West Africa, including to coastal countries, like Benin.

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into the killings, adding that the French instructor involved was 50 years old.

A second attack occurred on Thursday in which a parks patrol hit an improvised landmine and then was assaulted. A civilian and a parks agent died in that incident, he said.

There have been multiple attacks against Benin’s armed forces since December, according to an internal security report seen by The Associated Press. In December two Benin soldiers were killed by jihadis near the border with Burkina Faso.

The government has warned that security is critical because of the presence of extremists near an area called the “triple point” where the park borders all three countries.

The latest attacks in Benin raise concerns about the potential spread of militant violence spilling over from the Sahel region,” said Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory. “The risk would be a potential security crisis, particularly in the north of the country, which would overwhelm the security apparatus there, something that should be prevented early on.”