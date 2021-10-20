journal-news logo
X

Attack hits Syria base that houses US troops; no US injuries

Nation & World
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
A military outpost in southern Syria has been hit by a coordinated attack, but a U.S. official says no American troops stationed there were injured or killed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but a U.S. official said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.

The official said the attack appeared to include at least one drone strike and possibly groundfire. It was not yet clear who carried out the attack.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at the al-Tanf garrison to train local Syrian opposition forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants.

The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran to all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.

The official said there was no information on whether local forces were injured or killed in the attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

In Other News
1
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
2
Stocks end higher, bringing S&P 500 to the cusp of a record
3
Ex-Minneapolis cop to be resentenced in death of 911 caller
4
Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays
5
Bitcoin tops $66,000, sets record as crypto goes mainstream
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top