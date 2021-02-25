AT&T spinning off DirecTV after losing millions of customers

The new DirecTV company will include AT&T TV, a streaming version of cable TV, and U-verse, AT&T's older cable service. AT&T will retain its Latin America DirecTV business. AT&T said it expects “few to no changes” for subscribers. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

"It's fair to say that some aspects of the (DirecTV) transaction have not played out as we had planned, such as pay TV households in the U.S. declining at a faster pace across the industry than anticipated," AT&T wrote.

U.S. and Canadian subscribers to cable or satellite television services dropped by 27 million between 2010 and 2020, and fell by 6 million in 2020 alone, said Digital TV Research. A burst of new streaming services have recently emerged to compete with Netflix, including HBO Max, Disney+ and NBCUniversal's Peacock. AT&T's video business has lost 6.7 million customers over the past two years, and claimed 17.2 million subscribers at the end of 2020.