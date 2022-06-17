Atom-smashing CERN to 'terminate' work with Russia, Belarus

Such agreements usually run five years and are generally renewed unless there’s formal notification by one or both sides beforehand.

CERN, the historic acronym for what is now the European Organization for Nuclear Research, had grappled with its response to the invasion because nearly 7% of its 18,000-odd researchers from around the world were linked to Russian institutions before the war broke out.

The announcement comes as CERN's Large Hadron Collider, the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator, is in the process of launching its third run this summer.

The machine propels particles through an underground, 27-kilometer (17-mile) ring of superconducting magnets in and around Geneva, generating science that can help elucidate mysteries like dark matter or the standard model of particle physics. Russian scientists have been involved in planning multiple experiments.