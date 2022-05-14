Atlanta will bid for 2024 Democratic nominating convention

Atlanta has hosted only one previous presidential nominating convention, the July 1988 Democratic gathering that nominated Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis for president and Texas Sen. Lloyd Bentsen for vice president. Dukakis lost that election to George Bush. That event was held in the now-demolished Omni arena downtown.

The Democrats began their search process last year by inquiring about the interest of 20 locations and have narrowed it down to a list of eight cities. Others that have been publicly named include Chicago and Houston.

Republicans are deciding between Milwaukee and Nashville, Tennessee, as their 2024 convention site.

The gatherings fill hotels with thousands of visitors, but also bring a heavy security presence.

Dickens and party chair Nikema Williams, also a member of Congress, made the announcement after playing a video that featured the slogan “good trouble” used by late U.S. Rep. John Lewis to describe his civil rights and political activities.

“You know, they say that Atlanta influences everything," Williams told the crowd, purloining a phrase often used to describe Atlanta's paramount place in African American and broader American culture.

