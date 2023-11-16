BreakingNews
Trial date set for Fairfield man charged in beating death of Hamilton resident

Atlanta to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game after losing 2021 game over objections to voting law

Major League Baseball will play its 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, four years after moving the game from Truist Park to Denver’s Coors Field over objections to changes in Georgia’s votings rights laws

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball will play its 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, four years after moving the game from Truist Park to Denver’s Coors Field over objections to changes in Georgia’s votings rights laws.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Thursday following an owners’ meeting.

Atlanta was awarded the 2021 All-Star Game in May 2019, but MLB moved it in April 2021, just three months before the game was played.

Critics complained then that the voting rights changes were too restrictive. Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Next year’s All-Star Game will be in Arlington and the 2026 game in Philadelphia to make the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

___

AP News: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Live updates | Gaza loses communications due to lack of fuel, Israel...
2
Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and...
3
RSV is straining some hospitals, and US officials are releasing more...
4
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with...
5
The judge in Trump's Georgia election case limits the disclosure of...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top