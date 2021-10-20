Atlanta police: Woman, killer dead after high-rise shootout

Since Atlanta police engaged in a shootout with the man, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, Bryant said. That is standard procedure when officers fire their guns during encounters with the public.

Bryant said police used a drone “to be able to assess the scene and to help us out through this process.” He did not elaborate on exactly how the drone was used.

A number of people called 911 and police are also aware that a number of people were recording video while the incident was unfolding, Bryant said. He encouraged anyone with additional information to get in touch with police.

Speaking during the news conference, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reminded residents to call 911 when they see something dangerous happening.

“We did start receiving phone calls, but social media received information and has received more information, quite frankly, than we have received through our 911 center," she said. “So for us to be able to appropriately respond and assess, we just ask if you can put down your camera, put down your phone and call 911 and then allow us to do what we do.”

Police had closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to the gunfire. The heavy emergency response included an armored vehicle, an ambulance and multiple squad cars with officers carrying long guns.

Police closed off West Peachtree and Spring streets between 10th and 14th streets, causing headaches for morning commuters.

Caption The Atlanta SWAT team stage in a street in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Police in Atlanta have closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to gunfire in the city's midtown area. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP)/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

Caption Authorities gather on a balcony in a residential builing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. Police in Atlanta have closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to gunfire in the city's midtown area. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson