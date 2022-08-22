journal-news logo
Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 shot in Midtown neighborhood

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Atlanta police say a woman shot three people, two of them fatally, at two different locations in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city's airport

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman shot and killed two people and wounded a third Monday at two different locations in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city's airport, police said.

Atlanta police said they did not immediately know what prompted the attack or whether the victims were targeted. The suspect's name was not released.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1:45 p.m. and found two victims at the first building. One of the victims died, and the other was taken to a hospital, Atlanta police said.

While there, police received another report of a shooting at a second building less than a mile (1.6 km) away. That victim was also taken to the hospital and later died. Atlanta police said they are investigating how the two sites are connected.

The suspect initially remained at large, prompting police to shut down streets and tell residents of some buildings to stay inside. Atlanta police said an “extensive camera network” helped them locate the suspect at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

