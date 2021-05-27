Atlanta philanthropist, businessman A.D. Correll dies at 80

“I had always had a very simple premise in my life that I might not be smarter than anybody else, but I can outwork anybody,” he said in a 2014 talk at Kennesaw State University in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs.

He rose to chairman and CEO of Georgia-Pacific in 1993. He later negotiated a $21 billion sale of the company to Kansas-based Koch Industries.

As a civic leader and philanthropist, Correll left a lasting imprint on many Atlanta institutions. He was co-chair of a commission in 2003 that led to the renaming of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to honor the city’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson.

Correll is survived by his wife, Ada Lee; their daughter Elizabeth Richards and son Alston.

A celebration of life is planned for June 2 at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.