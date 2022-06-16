Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle among World Cup sites

Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Masschusetts, replaced torn-down stadiums that were adjacent, Giants Stadium and Foxboro Stadium.

Orlando’s Camping World was dropped among existing 1994 venues. The Detroit area, where the old Pontiac Silverdome hosted games, was cut in 2018 and Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium was dropped after FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, dropped out. Washington’s RFK Stadium was used in 1994.

Chicago, which hosted the 1994 opener at Solider Field, refused to bid, citing FIFA’s economic demands.

Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, which hosted the 1970 and ’86 finals and will become the first stadium in three World Cups, was selected along with Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron and Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA.

Toronto’s BMO Field and Vancouver, British Columbia’s B.C. Place were picked while Edmonton, Alberta’s Commonwealth Stadium was dropped.

The bid plan envisioned 60 games in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on, and 10 each in Mexico and Canada.

Specific sites for each round will be announced later.

In contrast to the 1992 site announcement during a news conference, the 2026 announcement was made during a televised show from Fox’s studio in Manhattan.

Combined Shape Caption Fans wait along 6th Ave. for FIFA's announcement of the names of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined Shape Caption International soccer players, from left, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Jonathan Osorio and Christian Pulisic wait along 6th Ave. for FIFA's announcement of the names of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined Shape Caption Fans wait along 6ht Ave. for FIFA's announcement of the names of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined Shape Caption United States soccer star Christian Pulisic arrives for FIFA's announcement of the names of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined Shape Caption Fans celebrate at KC Live! in the Power and Light District, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo., after it was announced that Kansas City was chosen as a host city the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. (Luke Johnson/The Kansas City Star via AP) Credit: Luke Johnson

Combined Shape Caption People watch as FIFA announces Atlanta as a 2026 World Cup host city, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson