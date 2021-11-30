Atlanta mayoral runoff: Moore hopes to stave off Dickens

But Dickens has portrayed Moore as a naysayer, someone who has been unable to work with others.

“You constantly don’t find a way to say yes,” Dickens said during the debate. “Real leadership looks like rolling up your sleeves and finding a way to say yes.”

Dickens has reaped a slew of endorsements. He already had the nod of former Mayor Shirley Franklin before Nov. 2. Since then, he's picked up support from Bottoms, U.S. Rep. and Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Nikema Williams, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Sharon Gay, an attorney who finished fourth in Nov. 2 voting.

Like many cities across the country, Atlanta has been dealing with a spike in killings. As of Nov. 7, homicides rose 10% over the same period last year and 59% compared with 2019, Atlanta police data shows. Several of those killings captured widespread attention.

Moore and Dickens have both focused on getting more officers onto the street quickly. But they differ on some other details. Moore has said she'd immediately seek a new police chief, while Dickens has said he might keep current Chief Rodney Bryant, who came out of retirement in 2020 after a previous chief stepped down following a fatal police shooting of a Black man that led to unrest.

Dickens has said he's willing to let Fulton County temporarily use a mostly empty city jail to relieve overcrowding, while Moore said she'd consider letting the county take over the jail permanently.

Dickens voted for a failed measure that would have withheld a third of the police department's budget until the mayor came up with a plan to overhaul the police department. Moore, who only votes when the council is tied, said she opposed the measure and accused Dickens of favoring defunding the police. Dickens denies that was his aim.

Some opponents of Moore attacked her as the favorite of white voters, a frequent tactic in a city where white and Black voters are often divided by income and geography. Both Moore and Dickens are Black and Moore has dismissed that her support should be held against her.

"We are in a position in the city to start to bring people together," Moore said recently, arguing she is “someone who can talk across divides, someone who can talk to people in the streets as well as the suites.”

Moore said her support in the wealthier, whiter section called Buckhead would be an asset in trying to squelch a secession movement in the area, an effort likely to preoccupy the first year of the next mayor's term.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Caption Felicia Moore, Atlanta City Council president and mayoral candidate, leaves after casting her vote Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Atlanta during municipal elections. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Caption Felicia Moore, Atlanta City Council president and mayoral candidate, leaves after casting her vote Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Atlanta during municipal elections. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption Atlanta mayoral candidate and councilman Andre Dickens discusses his hopes for a high voter turnout during a campaign stop to visit residents and supporters at The Remington, a senior living facility, on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Caption Atlanta mayoral candidate and councilman Andre Dickens discusses his hopes for a high voter turnout during a campaign stop to visit residents and supporters at The Remington, a senior living facility, on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Caption Andre Dickens, right, is interviewed on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Atlanta. Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore emerged Tuesday as the clear leader in the mayor's race in Georgia's largest city, advancing to a Nov. 30 runoff with about 40% of the vote in the nonpartisan race. Moore's opponent remained unclear early Wednesday, as City Council member Andre Dickens sought to deny former Mayor Kasim Reed the second runoff spot. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: John Spink Caption Andre Dickens, right, is interviewed on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Atlanta. Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore emerged Tuesday as the clear leader in the mayor's race in Georgia's largest city, advancing to a Nov. 30 runoff with about 40% of the vote in the nonpartisan race. Moore's opponent remained unclear early Wednesday, as City Council member Andre Dickens sought to deny former Mayor Kasim Reed the second runoff spot. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

Caption Atlanta mayoral candidate and councilman Andre Dickens pauses for a selfie with Yolanda Napier while visiting with her and other residents during a campaign stop at The Remington, a senior living facility, on the eve of the mayoral runoff election on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Caption Atlanta mayoral candidate and councilman Andre Dickens pauses for a selfie with Yolanda Napier while visiting with her and other residents during a campaign stop at The Remington, a senior living facility, on the eve of the mayoral runoff election on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton