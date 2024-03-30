Atlanta Braves place All-Star catcher Sean Murphy on injured list

The Atlanta Braves have placed All-Star catcher Sean Murphy on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle

1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed All-Star catcher Sean Murphy on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left oblique muscle.

The Braves added catcher Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster. Tromp will serve as Travis d’Arnaud's backup while Murphy is out. D'Arnaud was batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Murphy was injured Friday on a swing in the seventh inning of Atlanta's 9-3 win over Philadelphia in the season opener. He was a first-time All-Star last season.

“I hate it for him. One of those freak things that happen in baseball," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

