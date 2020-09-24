At UN, Africa urges fiscal help against virus 'apocalypse'

“I call on all Africa’s partners to take bolder measures,” Alassane Ouattara said, noting that the fight against COVID-19 and its economic effects has represented 5% of the country’s GDP.

The pandemic has exposed the poor funding of health systems across Africa. In a separate briefing Thursday, a World Health Organization official said just 51% of health facilities in sub-Saharan Africa have basic water services.

In their speeches to fellow world leaders, delivered virtually by video messages because of the pandemic, some African heads of state pointed out what Ouattara called an “extraordinary resilience” in the face of the virus. But they made it clear massive help is needed, and some acknowledged they must do more, too.

The Ivory Coast leader, for one, pledged that his country will invest $3 billion in its health system from 2021-2025.

Health experts say Africa so far has fared far bette r than the dire predictions made early in the pandemic. There have been over 1.4 million confirmed cases on the continent of 1.3 billion people.

Researchers say possible factors include Africa’s relative youth, the later arrival of the virus on the continent and swift and severe lockdown measures that have taken a harsh economic toll.

Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore recalled the U.N. chief’s speech early this year warning against the “four horsemen of the apocalypse,” including geopolitical tensions and climate change,

“Unfortunately," he said, “less than two months later, a fifth horseman of the apocalpyse, very destructive, the coronavirus, has appeared.”

In this photo provided by the United Nations, Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. (Eskinder Debebe/United Nations via AP) Credit: Eskinder Debebe Credit: Eskinder Debebe