At surprise-filled French Open, tennis prodigy makes good

“When I stopped playing when I was young, I just wanted to give myself another chance,” Jeanjean said. “because in my head, since I was good when I was like 14, 15, I’m like, ‘Why can’t I be good 10 years later?’ So that’s why, yeah, I (took a) chance. And so far it’s working.”

Asked whether he also was stunned by it all, Jeanjean's coach of three months, Thomas Delgado, quickly replied, straight-faced: “No.” And then he chuckled, before continuing: “Well, yes, I am. ... On one side, I'm surprised she did it. But on the other, I knew she could.”

Later in the day, No. 9 Danielle Collins, the Australian Open runner-up in January, departed, too, eliminated by 50th-ranked Shelby Rogers 6-4, 6-3 in a matchup between Americans.

Pliskova and Collins joined all five top-10 seeds from the bottom half of the draw on the way out: No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova — the 2021 champion who was beaten in the first round Monday, then pulled out of doubles, too, because she tested positive for COVID-19 — No. 4 Maria Sakkari, No. 5 Anett Kontaveit, No. 6 Ons Jabeur and No. 10 Garbiñe Muguruza were all gone by Wednesday.

The remaining trio, all in the top half of the bracket, won second-round matches Thursday: No. 1 Iga Swiatek ran her winning streak to 30 matches, the longest in women's tennis since Serena Williams had a 34-match run in 2013, by overwhelming Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Paula Badosa recovered from a mid-match lapse to get past Kaja Juvan 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3.

“I could feel like, ‘Wow, this is good, because they are losing.’ But in this case, I’m more like, OK, pay attention, because anything can happen,” said Badosa, a quarterfinalist in Paris a year ago. “You saw it today.”

The men's draw has certainly seen some excitement — including five-set victories after being match point down for both No. 3 Alexander Zverev and No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday — but the nine top-10 seeds who finished their matches before Thursday night all made it to the third round.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up at Roland Garros a year ago, was playing qualifier Zdenek Kolar at night.

Pliskova has been ranked No. 1 and was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year and the U.S. Open in 2016. She also has reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2017.

But Pliskova found the court conditions “a bit too brutal,” on account of a chill in the air with the temperature in the low 60s Fahrenheit (teens Celsius) and the clay underfoot rendered a bit sticky thanks to a morning drizzle.

“One thing is, of course, how I played,” Pliskova said, “and I think (the) other thing is how she played.”

Jeanjean trailed 2-1 at the start before collecting nine consecutive games, displaying some of the strategic smarts that Delgado praised as one of her greatest attributes, saying: “She knows where to play, how to play, when to play.”

Always has. Caroline Garcia, a French player who used to be ranked No. 4, knew Jeanjean way back when. They were doubles teammates at a series of youth events in Mexico, Costa Rica, Venezuela and Italy in 2010, when Garcia was 16 and Jeanjean was 14.

“She was like the best of the best when she was 10, 12, and everyone thought she was going to be unbelievable. And then she completely disappeared. ... Now, she makes her way again,” Garcia said, “and she can prove to everyone, like, if you believe it, you can do it.”

