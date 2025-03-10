At Sacai, a masterclass in wrapping and reinvention on the Paris runway

PARIS (AP) — Chitose Abe’s latest collection for Sacai is a masterful evolution of her signature hybridization, where garments aren’t just worn —they move, morph, and envelop. The fall show on Monday embraced the art of wrapping, cocooning its protagonist in layers that exuded both protection and sensuality.

This season, Abe softened the brand’s signature deconstruction with an almost liquid elegance. Gone were the heavy-duty mashups of past seasons, replaced with sleek, elongated silhouettes that whispered rather than shouted. The designer took cues from her menswear collection, borrowing fur elements but reimagining them with a lighter touch — fur trims on jackets and tops, plush bags, even a fur T-shirt dress with a woven graphic that delivered effortless drama.