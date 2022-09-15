BreakingNews
Motorcycle passenger dies in Butler County crash, driver injured
journal-news logo
X

At least 9 dead in stampede at concert in Guatemala

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
At least nine people have died and some 20 were injured in a stampede in Guatemala early Thursday as the country celebrated its independence

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — At least nine people died and some 20 were injured in a stampede in Guatemala early Thursday as the country celebrated its independence, according to firefighters.

The victims apparently died in a crush of people who were trying to enter an outdoor music concert.

Amilcar Rivas, Quetzaltenango city manager, said that event organizers did not have a grip on security and crowd control. He said the event did have a permit.

Quetzaltenango, Guatemala’s second largest city, is about 125 miles (200 kms) west of Guatemala City.

Guatemala is celebrating Thursday 201 years of independence from Spain.

In Other News
1
Patagonia founder gives company away to environmental trusts
2
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris' residence
3
CNN revamping morning show with Lemon, Harlow and Collins
4
Putin thanks China's Xi for his 'balanced' stand on Ukraine
5
Firearms instructor accidentally shoots dead fellow officer
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top