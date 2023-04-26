At least 60 bodies found in eastern Congo

Conflict has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades where more than 120 armed groups are fighting in the region, mostly for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while some groups are trying to protect their communities.

In addition to increasing M23 violence, CODECO rebels in neighboring Ituri province have also been intensifying attacks.

On Tuesday, 19 people were killed by CODECO in Irumu terriroty, said Gili Gotabo, the president of the Irumu civil society group.

Fighting between CODECO, a loose association of various ethnic Lendu militia groups, and Zaire, a mainly ethnic Hema self-defense group, has been ongoing since 2017 but has worsened recently. In February, at least 32 civilians were killed by the group. In December, the United Nations said the insurgent group was expanding its areas of control, attacking civilians and Congo’s military, and taxing communities in the areas that it holds.