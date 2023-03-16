BreakingNews
Hamilton cafe to close, but buyer plans new restaurant
X

Correction: Iraq-Helicopter Crash story

Nation & World
Updated 9 minutes ago
In a story published March 16, 2023, about a helicopter crash in northern Iraq, The Associated Press erroneously identified Lawk Ghafuri as a spokesperson for the Iraqi Kurdish region’s President Nechirvan Barzani

DOHUK, Iraq (AP) — In a story published March 16, 2023, about a helicopter crash in northern Iraq, The Associated Press erroneously identified Lawk Ghafuri as a spokesperson for the Kurdish region’s President Nechirvan Barzani. Ghafuri is a spokesperson for the government of northern Iraq’s Kurdish semi-autonomous region.

In Other News
1
Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push
2
Japan PM praises SKorea leader; biz groups vow to boost ties
3
Wall Street opens a bit lower as worries about banks persist
4
Flight attack raises questions about security, mental health
5
St. Patrick's Day rites: parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top