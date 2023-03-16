Correction: Iraq-Helicopter Crash story

DOHUK, Iraq (AP) — In a story published March 16, 2023, about a helicopter crash in northern Iraq, The Associated Press erroneously identified Lawk Ghafuri as a spokesperson for the Kurdish region’s President Nechirvan Barzani. Ghafuri is a spokesperson for the government of northern Iraq’s Kurdish semi-autonomous region.
