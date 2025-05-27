At least 5 dead and 19 injured in chemical plant explosion in China, CCTV reports

His home shook from the blast, he said. As he went to the window to see what was wrong, he saw a tall column of smoke from the site, more than seven kilometers (4.3 miles) away.

The explosion happened at the Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co., which is located in an industrial park in the city of Weifang. It manufactures pesticides as well as chemicals for medical use, and has more than 500 employees, according to corporate registration records.

Local fire officials sent more than 230 personnel to the scene, according to CCTV.

AP video producer Olivia Zhang and AP researcher Shihuan Chen contributed to this report.