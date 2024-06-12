At least 35 people have died in a building fire in Kuwait, state news agency says

The fire had been brought under control and that authorities were combing the area for evidence as to the cause of the blaze, KUNA reported, quoting Maj. Gen. Eid al-Oweihan, head of forensic evidence at the Interior Ministry.

Kuwait, a nation with some 4.2 million people that’s slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

A fire at an oil refinery in 2022 killed four people.