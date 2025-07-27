At least 3 killed and others injured in train derailment in southern Germany

Rescue workers search for passengers in a derailed train, Zwiefaltendorf, Sunday July 27, 2025. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

BERLIN (AP) — A regional passenger train derailed in southern Germany, killing at least three people and seriously injuring others on Sunday, authorities said.

Federal and local police said the cause of the crash near Riedlingen, roughly 158 kilometers (98 miles) west of Munich, remains under investigation. Photos from the scene showed parts of the train on its side as rescuers climbed atop the carriages.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured. Roughly 100 people were onboard the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 6:10 p.m. (1610 GMT).

Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s main national railway operator, did not return The Associated Press' request for comment Sunday evening.

