At least 3 die in latest shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh cities

Over 130,000 residents have been displaced since the fighting flared up, the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF has reported.

The fighting has continued to rage despite international attempts to end hostilities, with two Russia-brokered cease-fires and a U.S.-negotiated truce failing instantly after they took effect.

In the most recent mediation attempt a week ago, Russia, the United States and France persuaded Armenia and Azerbaijan to make a mutual pledge not to target residential areas, but that agreement also collapsed within hours.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that for hostilities to end Armenian forces must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh. He repeatedly criticized the international mediators for failing to offer a settlement after three decades of talks and insisted that Azerbaijan has the right to reclaim its territory by force.

Azerbaijani troops, which have relied on strike drones and long-range rocket systems supplied by Turkey, have reclaimed control of several regions on the fringes of Nagorno-Karabakh and pressed their offensive into the separatist territory from the south.

Associated Press writers Avet Demourian in Yerevan, Armenia, Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and Aida Sultanova in London contributed to this report.

