At least 2 people hospitalized after Amtrak train hits milk truck in Colorado

At least two people were hospitalized after an Amtrak train derailed when it hit a truck carrying milk in a rural area in northeastern Colorado

Updated 1 hour ago
At least two people were hospitalized after an Amtrak train derailed when it hit a truck carrying milk in a rural area in northeastern Colorado.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. Monday near Keenesburg, a town of about 1,300 people roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Denver, Amtrak said.

The Colorado State Patrol said at least two people were taken to the hospital, KUSA-TV reported.

There were 69 passengers on board the California Zephyr, which runs between Chicago and the San Francisco Bay area, Amtrak said, noting that the passenger cars remained upright.

