At least 2 people hospitalized after Amtrak train hits milk truck in Colorado

Trial set for this week canceled in deadly West Chester pedestrian crash

At least two people were hospitalized after an Amtrak train derailed when it hit a truck carrying milk in a rural area in northeastern Colorado

Updated 8 minutes ago
At least two people were hospitalized after an Amtrak train derailed when it hit a truck carrying milk in a rural area in northeastern Colorado.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. Monday near Keenesburg, a town of about 1,300 people roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Denver, Amtrak said.

The Colorado State Patrol said at least two people were taken to the hospital, KUSA-TV reported.

There were 69 passengers on board the California Zephyr, which runs between Chicago and the San Francisco Bay area, Amtrak said, noting that the passenger cars remained upright.

