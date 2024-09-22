At least 19 killed as methane leak causes explosion at eastern Iran coal mine, state TV reports

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A methane leak sparked an explosion late Saturday at a coal mine in eastern Iran, killing at least 19 people and injuring another 17, Iranian state television reported.
The report said the deaths happened at a coal mine in Tabas, some 540 kilometers (335 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.
Authorities were sending emergency personnel to the area, it said. Around 70 people had been working there at the time of the blast.
