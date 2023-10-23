At least 14 killed and many injured when one train hits another in central Bangladesh

A fire official in Bangladesh says a cargo train has hit a passenger train outside the capital Dhaka, leaving at least 14 people dead and scores injured
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A cargo train hit a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital on Monday, leaving at least 14 people dead and scores more injured, a fire official said.

Rescuers joined local residents in extracting people from the wreckage of the train cars, said fire official Mosharraf Hossain at Bhairab, in the central district of Kishoreganj, where the collision happened at 3:30 p.m.

He said the bodies of at least 14 people had been recovered and the number of casualties could increase.

“Our people are working there. It's a chaotic situation. We don't have much information for now,” he told The Associated Press by phone.

He said the crash occurred when the Dhaka-bound Godhuli Express collided head on with a cargo train heading to Chattogram.

Train service to other parts of the country remained suspended following the accident, he said.

