At least 1 dead, 10 missing in landslide near Mexico City

Marcelo Israel Sánchez, 39, waited in his home for authorities to tell him what his wife and three children should do. He did not want to leave the house until the area was secure, but also feared the potential for additional slides. More than 80 surrounding homes were evacuated in case more of the mountain came down.

“The earthquake felt strong and probably because of that came the rock slide,” Sánchez said.

Authorities pulled rescuers off the pile after dark due to the risk of more falling rock.

“We don't want to anyone to take additional risk,” said Ricardo De La Cruz, Mexico state's deputy interior secretary. “The geologists have told us that the landslide is complicated. We have made flights with drones and we don't want to put anyone in danger.”

The priority Saturday was to stabilize the slope and continue the search, he said.

The likelihood of finding survivors was falling because rescuers had been over the site with dogs and sensitive equipment “and we haven't detected anything,” De La Cruz said.

“The image was terrifying,” said Alan Hernández, a member of the Topos Mexico K-9, or "Mexico Moles K-9," rescue brigade. He searched with his dog Oreo, a rescue expert that had participated in the search at the Surfside, Florida condo collapse. In Tlalnepantla Friday, Oreo had not found anyone.

On Friday afternoon, rescuers had carried a body on a stretcher covered with a sheet past AP journalists. The Mexico state Civil Defense agency said in a statement that at least 10 people were reported missing.

Isaac Carmona, 18, a neighborhood resident who lived a few houses away from the slide came to help Friday. He saw a woman carried away from the pile alive on a stretcher with a bloody face.

A Mexico state spokesman confirmed there had been one rescue.

Caption A boulder that plunged from a mountainside rests among homes in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, when a mountain gave way on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. A section of mountain on the outskirts of Mexico City gave way Friday, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood and leaving at least one person dead and 10 others missing. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

