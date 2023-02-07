At last: Streisand memoir 'My Name is Barbra' coming Nov. 7

The memoir was first announced in 2015, and scheduled for two years later, although it didn't have a title at the time. A reference to it on her web site, posted in 2015, was later pulled.

Financial terms for the memoir were not disclosed. Streisand was represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington attorney whose other clients have ranged from Barack Obama to Elton John.

Streisand, 80, told Fallon that she had written more than 800 pages, and she surely has enough stories to fill them. She has met everyone from John F. Kennedy and Judy Garland to Celine Dion and Paul McCartney. Her films include “Funny Girl,” “The Way We Were” and “A Star Is Born" and worldwide sales of her records exceed 150 million copies.

Streisand has long been wary of discussing her private life, including her relationships with actor Elliott Gould and producer Jon Peters. Since 1998, she has been married to actor James Brolin.