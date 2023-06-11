At a glance: Laws in the Caribbean region that criminalize gay sex

Here's a quick look at the laws:

JAMAICA

Some LGBTQ-rights groups consider Jamaica the Caribbean nation most hostile to gay people. Jamaica's government has argued that it doesn't enforce its 1864 anti-sodomy laws. But activists say keeping these laws on the books stokes homophobia and violence against the LGBTQ community. The region's leading human rights body agrees. Jamaica's "Offences Against the Person Act" makes "the abominable crime of buggery" punishable by imprisonment and hard labor for up to 10 years.

DOMINICA

The " Sexual Offences Act " criminalizes same-sex sexual activity between men as well as women with sentences of up to 12 years' imprisonment.

GRENADA

The Criminal Code criminalizes "unnatural connexion" — broadly understood as sexual intercourse between men — with sentences of up to 10 years in prison. It also criminalizes " grossly indecent acts ", with up to two years in prison and/or a fine. "While the language is gender-neutral, only sexual acts between men are criminalized under this provision," according to Human Dignity Trust.

GUYANA

Life imprisonment for anyone "who commits buggery, either with a human being, or with any other living creature." Under the "Criminal Law (Offences) Act," anyone who "attempts to commit buggery; or assaults any person to commit buggery; or being a male, indecently assaults any other male person," could be imprisoned for up to 10 years.

ST. LUCIA

Under the 2004 " Criminal Code of St. Lucia," any act of "gross indecency" committed by people of the same sex is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. "Buggery" also punishable with a 10-year sentence.

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Criminalizes same-sex sexual activity between men as well as women with sentences of up to 10 years in prison. The 1990 "Criminal Code " also punishes an "act of gross indecency with another person of the same sex" with up to five years in prison.

