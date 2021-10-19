Astros scramble after pitchers pounded for 25 runs by Boston

“As long as can go. As along as his endurance is fine," Astros manager Dusty Baker said of Greinke.

Greinke is coming off two stints on the injured list last month, one for a positive COVID-19 test and another for neck soreness. He’s thrown 49 big league pitches in two total outings over the last four weeks, giving up five home runs in the last 12 1/3 innings.

And he hasn't gotten an out in the sixth inning since Aug. 23.

It’s an ominous stat opposite a sizzling Boston lineup that has 18 home runs in its last six games and 20 total this postseason.

Houston’s 4.06 bullpen ERA was seventh in the AL during the regular season. Relievers will have to rebound if the Astros are to extend the series back to Texas.

