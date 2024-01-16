BreakingNews
John Carter defense won’t file motions to suppress evidence; no hearing held

Astros reliever Graveman to miss 2024 season after right shoulder surgery

Houston reliever Kendall Graveman will miss the 2024 season after having surgery on his right shoulder

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
45 minutes ago
X

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston reliever Kendall Graveman will miss the 2024 season after having surgery on his right shoulder, Astros general manager Dana Brown announced Tuesday.

Graveman had surgery last week, Brown said.

Graveman was acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox last July and posted a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances with the Astros. He developed soreness in his right shoulder and was not able to pitch in the playoffs.

Graveman tried to overcome the soreness through rest and rehab in the offseason. But once he began throwing off flat ground to prepare for spring training, the discomfort returned, according to the team.

Graveman, 33, is in his second stint with Houston. He was acquired from Seattle in 2021 and helped Houston reach the World Series.

Graveman has been one of the American League's top relief pitchers since 2021 with a 2.74 ERA in 186 appearances with the Mariners, White Sox and Astros. He had a combined 24 saves and 51 holds in that span.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Qatar announces deal to allow delivery of medicine to Israeli hostages...
2
Trump White House official Peter Navarro loses his bid for a new...
3
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to intervene in its dispute...
4
Eagles center Jason Kelce intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, AP...
5
JetBlue's $3.8 billion buyout of Spirit Airlines is blocked by judge...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top