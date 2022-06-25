journal-news logo
X

Astros' Javier, bullpen combine to no-hit Yanks in 3-0 win

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Nation & World
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
7 minutes ago
Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years, shutting down the best team in baseball and pitching the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years, shutting down the best team in baseball and pitching the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Javier (5-3), a 25-year-old right-hander without a complete game in 84 professional starts, was clearly tired when manager Dusty Baker brought in a reliever to start the eighth. Javier set career highs for strikeouts (13) and pitches (115), and he matched his longest start with seven innings.

Pressly, who gave up a tying three-run homer to Aaron Hicks in a 7-6 loss Thursday night, retired three straight batters in the ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances. After Giancarlo Stanton hit into a game-ending groundout, the Astros walked onto the field and gathered near the mound for a brief celebration.

Rookie J.J. Matijevic gave Javier a lead in the seventh when he hit his second big league homer, driving a fastball from Gerrit Cole (6-2) into the right-field second deck. Jose Altuve homered into the left-field second deck in the eighth against Michael King, and pinch-hitter Yuli Gurriel added an RBI single off Lucas Luetge in the ninth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pauses before pitching against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pauses before pitching against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pauses before pitching against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees shortstop Marwin Gonzalez (14) throws out Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16) at first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Yankees shortstop Marwin Gonzalez (14) throws out Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16) at first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees shortstop Marwin Gonzalez (14) throws out Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16) at first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) follows through with a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) follows through with a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) follows through with a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros designated hitter Michael Brantley (23) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Houston Astros designated hitter Michael Brantley (23) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros designated hitter Michael Brantley (23) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

In Other News
1
Loewe presents a dystopian future at Paris Fashion Week
2
Police at Arizona Capitol fire tear gas, disperse protesters
3
Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago
4
AP source: Gareth Bale signs with MLS leaders Los Angeles FC
5
Palat is money for Lightning, could cash in as free agent
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top