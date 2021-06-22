Astros have combined no-hitter through 7; game in rain delay

In a season when pitchers have dominated — and on the day umpires began checking them for illegal foreign substances — Odorizzi didn't seem the least bit bothered. He struck out nine and threw 86 pitches, three shy of his season high.

The 31-year-old Odorizzi missed more than a month with a strained muscle in his right arm. This was his fifth appearance and fourth start since returning.

Javier has started nine games this year. He's pitched mostly in relief lately, but he certainly has the ability to go several innings.

It would be the first combined no-hitter of the season. The others were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Cincinnati's Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19).

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major League Baseball.

Alvarez hit a three-run homer in Houston's five-run third inning. The Astros were trying to extend a seven-game winning streak.

___

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi has his belt inspected by first base umpire Ted Barrett (65) and home plate umpire Angel Hernandez, right, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) has his glove inspected by first base umpire Ted Barrett, left, and home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Houston Astros assistant pitching coach Bill Murphy, left, looks on as relief pitcher Cristian Javier has his gear inspected by first base umpire Ted Barrett, back left, and home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez