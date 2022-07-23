Astros end Mariners' winning streak at 14; J-Rod scratched

Gonzales (5-10) was charged with all five runs over 5 2/3 innings, with nine hits allowed.

Ty France hit a solo homer for Seattle in the sixth inning against Jose Urquidy (9-4).

Urquidy threw 105 pitches over six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts.

Eugenio Suarez drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to pull the Mariners within three, but shortstop Jeremy Peña made a leaping grab to take away a hit from Kyle Lewis, and Houston pitcher Ryne Stanek struck out Cal Raleigh to end the threat. The Mariners left nine runners on base.

J-ROD SITS

The 21-year-old Rodríguez was pulled from the lineup days after a breakout show at the All-Star Home Run Derby. There was no immediate indiciation of how serious his wrist issue was.

LEWIS UP, UPTON OUT

Seattle activated outfielder Kyle Lewis from the seven-day injured list after he recovered from a concussion and optioned outfielder Justin Upton to Triple-A. Upton refused the assignment and elected free agency.

Lewis was hit in the head by a pitch from Urquidy on May 28.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger (ankle) began a rehab assignment Friday with Class A Everett. Seattle placed Haniger on the IL on April 30, when he suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain in a game against the Marlins. Haniger has played in just nine games this season.

Astros: OF Michael Brantley (shoulder) could start hitting this week, according to manager Dusty Baker. Brantley was placed on the IL on June 28 with shoulder discomfort.

UP NEXT

Astros RHP Justin Verlander faces Mariners LHP Logan Gilbert on Saturday. Verlander has an MLB-best 12 wins this season and a 1.89 ERA. Gilbert's most recent start came against Texas on July 16, when he allowed four hits and one earned run over five innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) stands on the mound as Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) stands on the mound as Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado gestures after scoring on his solo home run, next to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado gestures after scoring on his solo home run, next to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz scores on a single by Jake Meyers during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz scores on a single by Jake Meyers during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, center, looks on as first baseman Ty France, left, greets former Mariners outfielder Mike Cameron, right, after Cameron threw out a first pitch of the baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, center, looks on as first baseman Ty France, left, greets former Mariners outfielder Mike Cameron, right, after Cameron threw out a first pitch of the baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, is greeted by Jeremy Pena (3) after Altuve hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, is greeted by Jeremy Pena (3) after Altuve hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford walks off the field after he flew out with a runner on base to end the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford walks off the field after he flew out with a runner on base to end the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford places his batting pads into his helmet after he flew out with a runner on base to end the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford places his batting pads into his helmet after he flew out with a runner on base to end the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh walks off the field after he struck out swinging with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh walks off the field after he struck out swinging with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren