AstraZeneca pulls request for Swiss approval of COVID shot

Switzerland is not a member of the European Union, whose medical regulator approved the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this year. Authorities in some European countries later recommended that it be used primarily in older age groups after it was linked to extremely rare blood clots, mostly in younger people.

AstraZeneca noted in its statement that “there are established treatment protocols for the optimal management” of such cases and that its COVID-19 vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing or emergency use authorization in more than 80 countries.

The vaccine “is generally well tolerated in adults 18 years and above” and “has been shown to be effective against all severities of COVID-19, across current variants of concern and all adult age groups,” the company said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine hasn't yet been approved for use in the United States. The drugmaker said in July that it had decided to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full regulatory approval, rather than the fast-track emergency use authorization originally anticipated.

