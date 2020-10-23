AstraZeneca, J&J resuming US tests of COVID-19 vaccines

Testing of the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, has already resumed in the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and Japan.

“The restart of clinical trials across the world is great news as it allows us to continue our efforts to develop this vaccine to help defeat this terrible pandemic,” Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca’s CEO, said in a statement.

AstraZeneca’s study involves 30,000 people in the U.S., with some getting the vaccine and others a dummy shot.

Testing was stopped after one British participant developed severe neurological symptoms consistent with a rare inflammation of the spinal cord called transverse myelitis. AstraZeneca testing had also been paused earlier in the summer.

Johnson & Johnson said it’s preparing to resume recruitment soon for its U.S. vaccine study. In a statement, the company didn't disclose the nature of the volunteer's illness but said a thorough evaluation “found no evidence that the vaccine candidate caused the event.”

The company added that it’s in talks with other regulators around the world to resume testing in their countries.

