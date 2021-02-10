AstraZeneca, German firm to try speeding vaccine delivery

The Anglo-Swedish company said Wednesday that the two companies were “exploring options” to accelerate production of the vaccine in the second quarter of this year. AstraZeneca is already involved in the production of vaccines with IDT.

In the longer term, AstraZeneca also plans a joint investment to expand IDT Biologika’s plant in Dessau, Germany, by building up to five 2,000-liter bioreactors capable of making tens of millions of doses of vaccine each month, the companies said. The additional capacity is expected to be operational by the end of 2022. IDT Biologika said the extent of AstraZeneca’s participation in the project is subject to future negotiations.