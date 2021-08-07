Astonish the world: Italy keeps surprising on Olympic track

"Work hard, dream big," Jacobs said after helping teammates Lorenzo Patta, Eseosa Desalu and Filippo Tortu win an event that usually belongs to the powerhouse American team — or, in recent years, Jamaica led by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

With the U.S. having failed to qualify for the final after a series of botched handoffs, Italy saw an opportunity.

“We believed for real that we could take the gold,” Jacobs said.

The Azzurri demonstrated that belief the moment they stepped onto the track as the stadium announcer introduced the eight teams for the final. While other squads posed or flexed their muscles in unison, the Italians simply walked out.

“Before we walked out we were discussing what our intro would be and we said to each other, ‘We’re not going to do anything for the intro. We’ll win and that will be our intro,’” Jacobs said.

Entering the final weekend of competition, Italy was tied with the U.S. for the most golds at the track. What’s more is that across all sports at the Tokyo Games, Italy has already won more medals (38 after Friday) than it had at any previous Olympics.

“Gimbo (Tamberi) and I really provided a spark for everyone,” Jacobs said.

Italy's magical summer began when it won the popular Eurovision Song Contest in May with the band Maneskin. Also, at Wimbledon this year, tennis player Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam final in 45 years.

Then Italy’s soccer team won the European Championship title in July.

Jacobs, who attended some of the soccer team’s games in Rome, said he drew inspiration from their performances.

“Two gold medals in two Olympics: I still haven’t realized what happened the first time, so imagine the second,” Jacobs said. “This gold means more to me than the individual one, because I get to share it with a team that’s been together for a long time.

“We’ve run so many races together, races in which quite often we've made mistakes but slowly but surely you learn from those errors and here we are winning the gold medal at the Olympics.”

Jacobs was born in Texas to an American father and an Italian mother. His parents split when Jacobs was 6 months old and he moved to Italy and never got to know his dad. They reconnected about a year ago by phone, as the sprinter tried to learn about his roots.

Desalu, who likes being called “Fausto,” also has foreign roots. He was born in Italy to Nigerian parents and couldn’t obtain Italian citizenship until he turned 18 because of a controversial Italian law.

So for a country that has been slow to accept immigration, the multi-cultural relay squad is a sign of progress.

“We don’t even realize it,” Jacobs said. “We’re all here competing under one flag and we never had any doubts about that.”

Tortu, who became the first Italian to run the 100 under 10 seconds three years ago with a 9.99, was the star of the night when he made up a deficit to Britain in the anchor leg of the relay and clinched gold with a timely dip at the line.

Italy won by one hundredth of a second — the smallest margin possible.

“I used to get made fun of because when I was a kid I would dive even when I was 10 meters ahead of everyone,” Tortu said. “I dive when I’m 10 meters behind. I always dive. But in the end that dive really meant something. Every centimeter, every millimeter counts. And every centimeter and millimeter represents the sacrifices that were made to get to this point.

“That hundredth needs to be divided by four,” Tortu added. “Everyone did their job. It was a team effort.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Filippo Tortu of Italy celebrates after taking the gold medal in the final of the men's 4 x 100-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Filippo Tortu, of Italy, crosses the finish line ahead of Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, of Britain, to lead his to team a gold medal in the men's 4x100-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Lorenzo Patta and Eseosa Desalu, right, of Italy celebrate after taking the gold medal in the final of the men's 4 x 100-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Filippo Tortu, of Italy, reacts after his team won the men's 4x100-meter relay final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Lamont Jacobs of Italy celebrates after taking the gold medal in the final of the men's 4 x 100-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

From right: Filippo Tortu, Lamont Jacobs Lorenzo Patta and Eseosa Desalu of Italy celebrate after taking the gold medal in the final of the men's 4 x 100-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Filippo Tortu, of Italy, left, reacts after his team won the men's 4x100-meter relay final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip