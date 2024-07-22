Assailant kills and wounds several people at a care home in central Croatia, police say

Police said they were informed after 10 a.m. Monday that a man using firearms killed and wounded several people at the nursing home. The suspect is “under police supervision,” said a statement by the regional police office.

The N1 regional television reported that the shooter was born in 1973, that he was a former fighter from the 1991-95 war in Croatia and a relative of one of the nursing home’s residents.

Daruvar is a spa town and municipality in Slavonia, with a population of 8,500 people.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.