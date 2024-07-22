Assailant kills 6 people and wounds 6 others at a care home in central Croatia, officials say

The victims were five residents of the care home and one employee, Milina said.

Police said they were informed of the attack on Monday morning. The suspect is “under police supervision,” said a statement by the regional police office.

N1 regional television reported that the shooter was born in 1973 and that he was a former policeman who took part in the 1991-95 war in Croatia and a relative of one of the nursing home residents. Media reports said that one of those killed was his mother, who had lived in the care home for the past 10 years.

The attack has left the quiet town stunned and grieving.

The mayor of Daruvar, Damir Lnenicek, told N1 that everyone was shocked.

“What is the cause, the trigger, it is difficult to say. That will be determined by the investigation,” said Lnenicek, adding that the tragedy happened in a private home where about 20 people are housed. He said that it is an excellent home.

Daruvar is a spa town in the municipality of Slavonia, with a population of 8,500.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said he was “shocked” by the "savage, unprecedented crime.”

“It is a frightening warning and a last call to all competent institutions to do more to prevent violence in society, including even more rigorous control of gun ownership,” he said.

Police officials said that the assailant used an unregistered gun. There are many weapons kept in private homes in Croatia after the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP