Aspiring Olympian sweeps 4 Disney races in "Dopey Challenge"

Brittany Charboneau completed the 26.2-mile marathon on Sunday in 2 hours and 45 minutes. She also won the 5K, 10K and half marathon to complete the "Dopey Challenge," which is a combined 48.6 miles. For each race, she dressed as a favorite Disney character.

“I feel amazing,” Charboneau, who suffered an injury while training for the Boston Marathon, told the Orlando Sentinel. “This was such a mental-win weekend for me. My goal was never to win all of these. My goal was to go out, wear costumes and have an amazing time.”