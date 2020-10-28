Asian stocks mostly higher despite worries over virus cases

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 3,390.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8% to 27,463.19. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%, to 11,431.35.

Caution continues to hang over markets. Governments have begun to impose restrictions on businesses and other activities to help curb surging infections. That could choke off improvements seen since the summer. Fresh pandemic precautions are also drawing a public backlash despite spiking levels of illness in European countries.

Investors are clamoring for Congress to deliver more virus relief for the U.S. economy, but they're increasingly acknowledging it won't happen anytime soon.

Wall Street's caution is also apparent in how it's reacting to corporate profit reports. Through the first two weeks of earnings season, companies that reported better results than expected have not been getting the typical pop in their stock price the day after.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 82 cents to $38.75 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.01 to $39.57 per barrel on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 65 cents to $40.55 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar weakened to 104.23 Japanese yen from 104.41 yen late Tuesday. The euro cost $1.1783, down from $1.1796.

A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Asian shares headed lower Wednesday on worries about rising virus counts and Washington's inability to deliver more aid to the economy. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

