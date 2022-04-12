Asian stocks mixed as investors await US profits, inflation

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.5% to 3,213.33 after authorities announced they would ease anti-coronavirus controls that shut down most businesses in China's most populous city and disrupted manufacturing.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong climbed 0.9% to 21,400.40 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 1.8% to 26,334.98.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 1% to 2,666.76 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.4% to 7,454.00.

India's Sensex opened down 0.8% at 58,476.81. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

Later Tuesday, the Labor Department was due to report March consumer prices.

Investors worry inflation might be strong enough to encourage consumers to cut spending, which would likely mean a sharper slowdown in economic growth than expected.

On Monday, the S&P 500 fell to 4,412.53 as all sectors in the index declined. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2% to 34,308.08. The Nasdaq slid 2.2% to 13,411.96.

Microsoft fell 3.9% and Apple shed 2.6%.

Investors are anticipating a more aggressive shift from the Federal Reserve as it tries to rein in rising inflation. The central bank has already announced a quarter-percentage point raise of its key interest rate.

Fed officials indicated in minutes from last month’s meeting they were considering raising the U.S. benchmark rate by double the normal amount at upcoming meetings. They also indicated they would shrink the Fed’s bond holdings, which would push up long-term borrowing rates.

Oil prices have fallen back on expectations of weaker Chinese demand after most businesses in Shanghai were shut down and controls imposed on other industrial centers to contain coronavirus outbreaks. Prices spiked above $130 per barrel last month on anxiety about possible disruption in Russian supplies.

Automakers and other manufacturers in China are reducing production after authorities tightened restrictions to help stem coronavirus outbreaks in Shanghai and other cities.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained $3.07 to $97.36 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.97 on Monday to $94.29. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added $3.03 to $101.51 per barrel in London. It fell $4.30 the previous session to $98.48.

The dollar rose to 125.59 Japanese yen from Monday's 125.46 yen. The euro declined to $1.0859 from $1.0890.